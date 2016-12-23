30°
News

'Worst nightmare': Boy's heartbreaking rare disease

Sarah Barnham
| 23rd Dec 2016 9:30 AM Updated: 12:16 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CHRISTMAS gift worth nearly $9000 has allowed a Gladstone family to spend Christmas day together.

Parents Rosalie Hovey and Jeff Vale's two-year-old son Eli was diagnosed with a malignant pelvic tumour late November and had to drop everything.

PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide.
PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide.

Rare, and fast growing there are only 44 known cases worldwide of the Ectomesenchymoma tumour.

And only six cases reported in the past 10 years.

A Go Fund Me page with a goal of $10,000 was created for the family by Eli's godmother Claudia Collins with $8,770 already raised.

Thanks to the donations, Jeff, and Eli's two siblings, Ava, 9 and Jaxon, 10 months will travel to Brisbane and spend Christmas with Rosalie and Eli in hospital.

PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide. Pictured Eli with siblings Ava and Jaxon.
PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide. Pictured Eli with siblings Ava and Jaxon.

Ms Collins spoke to The Observer on behalf Rosalie and Jeff, with Rosalie currently in Brisbane with Eli and Jeff having only just arrived back in Gladstone to restart work.

Ms Collins described Eli's cancer as "particularly rare", made up of three different sub-types of cancers - all as aggressive and difficult to treat.

"It's virtually a cancer inside a cancer inside a cancer - not just a single type," she said.

"Eli had to have an excisional biopsy to be diagnosed, which he had in the last week of November."

The bright and beaming toddler has started a 54-week chemotherapy program, and after completing 19 weeks he will undergo surgery to remove most of the tumour load.

He will also need to undergo radiation therapy to the surgical site in his pelvis, and then continue with chemotherapy.

PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide.
PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide.

Ms Collins said it is unlikely Eli will get to leave Ronald McDonald House, or Brisbane at all during his treatment.

"Rosalie will stay by his side the entire time and Jeff will try to keep working in Gladstone," she said.

"Eli's siblings are currently being looked after by their grandparents who flew from Victoria.

"It's like all your worst nightmares rolled into one to watch such a young child whom you love go through something so aggressive.

"But his parents have been so strong, it's been very challenging and a true testament of how a family will pull together with so much uncertainty."

PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide.
PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide.

On the Go Fund Me page Ms Collins wrote: "This GoFundMe page hopes to alleviate some of that financial pressure and to provide some support and assistance at such a difficult time.

"Hopefully the generosity of others can provide a means for the entire family to be together in one place for at least some part of the Christmas period to make some lasting memories for the tough times ahead."

To donate to Eli's Big Fight, click here.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

'Worst nightmare': Boy's heartbreaking rare disease

'Worst nightmare': Boy's heartbreaking rare disease

DEVASTATED mum has all her "worst nightmares rolled into one" as she learns of son's heartbreaking rare disease.

The faces of those killed on Queensland roads this month

Thomas Walker.

THESE are some of the faces of Queensland’s December road toll.

BREAKING: Men charged with bestiality refused bail

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is lead into the police station.

"Conflicting versions" of what allegedly happened, says lawyer

Why local police stopped to open this man's bonnet

STRANDED: Biloela police put their mechanical skills to work on Saturday night.

IT'S PROBABLY not what you think.

Local Partners

Mum's amazing gift after shocking ordeal

HORROR YEAR for mum struck down ends with the best gift of all.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Why local police stopped to open this man's bonnet

STRANDED: Biloela police put their mechanical skills to work on Saturday night.

IT'S PROBABLY not what you think.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his golf fanatic brothers have got permission to open a golf-themed bar inspired by the Hollywood legend's 1980 hit comedy movie.

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

Peaceful Village Home

8 Butler Street, Yarwun 4694

House 3 1 2 $155,000

Located in the peaceful county village of Yarwun, this 3 bedroom home is perfect for the growing family or those seeking a quite village lifestyle. Located only...

HIGH PROFILE INDUSTRIAL SHED + YARD OPPOSITE GLADSTONE AIRPORT

Clinton 4680

Commercial :: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced ... Price Upon...

:: High profile corner location :: Two street access with fully fenced hardstand :: Well known location, the first shed when entering Callemondah :: Building Area...

DUAL LIVING ON OVER 9,000M2... ALL FORMAL OFFERS CONSIDERED

18 Morcom Street, Calliope 4680

House 6 2 3 Expressions of...

Bring the extended family. Bring the pets. Bring the motor bikes and horses! There is plenty of room for them all! If you are looking to accommodate the extended...

SURPRISE PACKAGE WITH PLENTY TO OFFER A GROWING FAMILY...PERFECT RENOVATION PROJECT...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

38 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $345,000

If you're in the market for an affordable 5 bedroom home that provides multiple livings areas and is set up for teenagers then don't look at any other property. ...

THE PERFECT LIFESTYLE

10 Boundary Road, Beecher 4680

House 5 3 8 $1,260,000

Thoughtful design and the finest in finishes epitomises every square inch of this exceptional residence. This is undoubtedly, one of Gladstone's most exclusive...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $110,000

Looking for a unit with CBD conveniences and water views to the Harbour? This proeprty is priced to sell and won't last long at this price. To be sold with vacant...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

7 Streeter Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $160,000

RAINE and HORNE GLADSTONE is pleased to present 7 Streeter Street, Clinton to the market. Make your move now and don't miss the chance to secure this great first...

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!