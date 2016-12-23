'Worst nightmare': Boy's heartbreaking rare disease

A CHRISTMAS gift worth nearly $9000 has allowed a Gladstone family to spend Christmas day together.

Parents Rosalie Hovey and Jeff Vale's two-year-old son Eli was diagnosed with a malignant pelvic tumour late November and had to drop everything.

Rare, and fast growing there are only 44 known cases worldwide of the Ectomesenchymoma tumour.

And only six cases reported in the past 10 years.

A Go Fund Me page with a goal of $10,000 was created for the family by Eli's godmother Claudia Collins with $8,770 already raised.

Thanks to the donations, Jeff, and Eli's two siblings, Ava, 9 and Jaxon, 10 months will travel to Brisbane and spend Christmas with Rosalie and Eli in hospital.

PRAY FOR ELI: Two-year-old Gladstone boy Eli Vale has been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive tumour, with only 44 other known cases worldwide. Pictured Eli with siblings Ava and Jaxon.

Ms Collins spoke to The Observer on behalf Rosalie and Jeff, with Rosalie currently in Brisbane with Eli and Jeff having only just arrived back in Gladstone to restart work.

Ms Collins described Eli's cancer as "particularly rare", made up of three different sub-types of cancers - all as aggressive and difficult to treat.

"It's virtually a cancer inside a cancer inside a cancer - not just a single type," she said.

"Eli had to have an excisional biopsy to be diagnosed, which he had in the last week of November."

The bright and beaming toddler has started a 54-week chemotherapy program, and after completing 19 weeks he will undergo surgery to remove most of the tumour load.

He will also need to undergo radiation therapy to the surgical site in his pelvis, and then continue with chemotherapy.

Ms Collins said it is unlikely Eli will get to leave Ronald McDonald House, or Brisbane at all during his treatment.

"Rosalie will stay by his side the entire time and Jeff will try to keep working in Gladstone," she said.

"Eli's siblings are currently being looked after by their grandparents who flew from Victoria.

"It's like all your worst nightmares rolled into one to watch such a young child whom you love go through something so aggressive.

"But his parents have been so strong, it's been very challenging and a true testament of how a family will pull together with so much uncertainty."

On the Go Fund Me page Ms Collins wrote: "This GoFundMe page hopes to alleviate some of that financial pressure and to provide some support and assistance at such a difficult time.

"Hopefully the generosity of others can provide a means for the entire family to be together in one place for at least some part of the Christmas period to make some lasting memories for the tough times ahead."