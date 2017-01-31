Workers to come from Gladstone as FIFOs leave town

FOR those in Gladstone hanging out for the next boom, you may have to wait until at least 2022.

Queensland Treasury wasn't exactly banking on another fly-in-fly-out driven boom, with non-resident workforce projections remaining flat at about 400 workers to 2022.

Non-resident workers peaked in Gladstone in 2014 at 6655, with 5475 of those being stationed at Curtis Island.

But as the LNG plants on the Island wrapped up, those numbers dropped in 2015 to 5430 and fell sharply last year to 1540.

In a best case scenario Queensland Treasury estimated the non-resident workforce to pick back up over 2019 and 2020, with the non-resident workforce peaking at 1220 and 1010, respectively.

However, these projections are reliant on a number of unlikely projects getting up, such as, Clive Palmer's Gladstone Nickel Project and the Euroa Steel Plant Project.

Projections weren't based on construction of Arrow Energy's Bowen Pipeline and Arrow Surat Pipeline because, as Queensland Treasury stated, it has been declared "'off the table' by joint venture partner Royal Dutch Shell...and has since been categorised as 'cancelled/divest' in the company's quarterly reports”.

The worst case scenario, which was based on things remaining as they currently are, suggested the non-resident workforce would remain at 400 from 2018 to 2020.

But while some may take pleasure in the likelihood of there being fewer FIFO workers around, this doesn't mean there won't be any jobs or major projects happening in Gladstone.

Caspar Energy signalled last year that it intends to employ only locals to construct its oil refinery (Gladstone Oil Refinery) and its terminal (Gladstone Oil Holdings), which should see 1800 locals employed during construction.