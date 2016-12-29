30°
News

Woolworths sell-off: Prepare for petrol price pain

Jason Murphy, news.com.au | 29th Dec 2016 8:46 AM
We could be forking out even more for fuel in 2017 and 2018.
We could be forking out even more for fuel in 2017 and 2018. John Gass /TWE

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU thought there was too little competition in petrol prices already, I have bad news. Woolworths is selling all 527 petrol stations it owns. BP is going to buy them and become even bigger.

Could the sale of all those petrol pumps to BP make matters worse?

The competition watchdog - the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission - is already laser focused on the fuel industry.

It took a bunch of fuel retailers to court recently and is constantly monitoring petrol prices looking for collusive behaviour.

In parts of Australia, fuel prices already move in patterns that imply competition is not too strong.

If the sale goes through, the chances of strong competitive pressure in the petrol market get weaker still. That could hurt all of us when we fill up our tanks.

It comes at a bad time for motorists. The global oil price cartel, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has recently made pledges to cut supply and push up the global oil price.

Prices at the pump could be about to skyrocket just as this deal goes through.

THE MASTERS CONNECTION

Competition is important. Without it, capitalism becomes completely unfair. If big businesses can pocket huge profits and set prices wherever they want, our whole system is broken.

Low profits are ideal, but negative profits are no good. They cause collapses that actually reduce competition.

The Masters hardware collapse was spectacular. Woolworths' attempt to take on the hardware market never got going.

That left Bunnings as the big green giant of the hardware sector. Home and Mitre 10 are trying but they are like a mosquito on the side of a racehorse. Bunnings is boss in that sector and that makes its owner Wesfarmers sit pretty.

Masters cost Woolworths a lot of money. Many millions were spent, for little return. Woolies posted a loss of more than $1.2 billion last year.

Now Woolies is selling up its petrol business, in order to "strengthen the Woolworths balance sheet and reinvest in its core business".

This is the link to Masters. If it had succeeded, Woolies may not have needed to bolster its finances, and we'd have more competitors in both fuel and hardware. Instead, once again, Australia is sliding towards oligopoly.

AUSTRALIA ONLY LIGHTLY COMPETITIVE

Australia is famous for having what is called market concentration, where a handful of firms control much of the market.

Two big supermarkets, for example. Or four big banks, two big airlines, one big telecommunications company, etc.

The head of the ACCC was complaining about this just a few months ago.

"The revenue of Australia's largest 100 listed companies increased from 27 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in 1993 to 47 per cent of GDP in 2015," he said.

The big guys are getting bigger - and it is often through mergers and acquisitions like this petrol station deal.

He then argued that mergers can, in some cases, "reduce competition and cause harm to consumers and our economy" mentioning - just by the by - that the largest petrol retailers were "making good profits", while "many retailers with only a few outlets struggle".

What's interesting here is the ACCC will have to approve the Woollies-BP deal before it goes through. Will they do so? It seems likely but is not certain.

BP says it is confident that clearance will be granted.

"Australia has a highly competitive fuel market and we are confident the ACCC will ensure this isn't altered by the transaction," a BP spokesperson said.

"Our partnership with Woolworths has the customer in mind - it is about reinventing the convenience sector in Australia."

COMPETITION - NEXT YEAR?

If the deal goes through, Woolworths gets $1.8 billion dollars and can focus on its supermarket business. If the deal falls apart, then it might be in trouble.

Because 2017 could be the year when really serious competition comes to Australia's supermarket sector.

Amazon has launched its Prime Video service here, and rumours are its fresh food business is not far behind. If that happens, Woolworths will need its A-game.

This kind of pressure - businesses fighting for their lives - is exactly what good competition looks like.

In fact, 2017 could be a very good year for supermarket consumers. Even if Amazon doesn't come to Australia, the threat is going to keep supermarkets on their toes.

Aldi is renewing its stores so it can sell more fresh food and compete better, while Coles is also knuckling down, renovating 50 supermarkets in 2017 and ever-ready to compete on price.

We can only hope that, one day, we see something similar in fuel too.

Topics:  australian consumer and competition commission bp editors picks petrol prices woolworths

Bus tour booms with cruise ship passengers

Bus tour booms with cruise ship passengers

BUS tours are booming with tourists wanting to see our town.

Temperatures rising for end of 2016

Bureau of Meteorology confirms 2014 was third hottest year on record in Australia.

Warm and humid air from central and north will hit south-east

Paramedic's important message for road-users

John Hodson Acting Officer in Charge at the Gladstone Ambulance Station.

"There are no accidents when it comes to road trauma.”

Gladstone loses its steamy title

They say sex sells

We’ve dropped down in adult toy sales

Local Partners

Bus tour booms with cruise ship passengers

BUS tours are booming with tourists wanting to see our town.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Taking to pedal power to raise money for cancer

Steer North bike riders are riding 4,000km from Melbourne to Cairns, stopping in Gladstone, to raise money for cancer.

From Melbourne to Cairns on a push bike.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Disney fans in shock as Moana found working at popular Torquay restaurant.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds 'suffers stroke'

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher.

84-year-old was at son's home planning funeral

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt had an accident the day she died. Picture: Instagram

He reportedly lost his life on Christmas Day

Agnes festival full of big-name bands

ROCK LEGENDS: Choirboys will be the headline act at next year's Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The festival line up in here

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!