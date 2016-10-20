Woolworths recall dangerous Halloween kids toy

WITH Halloween just around the corner, Woolworths has had to recall a spooky toy it had been selling for two weeks.

The Halloween LED Spinning Wand with a pumpkin and sheet wearing ghost has been recalled because of a defect that may crack open when dropped, exposing the button cell batteries.

The recall notice says the potential hazard is "ingestion of button cell batteries by young children can cause internal burns which may lead to serious injuries or death".

For more information call 1800 103 515.