Woman's generous offer to help make girls "feel like princesses”

Tegan Annett
| 19th Oct 2016 6:53 PM
PERFECT FIT: Liz Snell helps Gladstone State High student Shari Johnson, 16, pick a gown for this year's formal.
PERFECT FIT: Liz Snell helps Gladstone State High student Shari Johnson, 16, pick a gown for this year's formal.

LIZ Snell does not carry a wand or travel in a pumpkin, but she is still a fairy godmother.

The Gladstone woman opens her arms to formal goers and bridal parties in need of help when it comes to picking outfits and accessories for their special day.

Ms Snell has been busier than ever at her charity, Fairy Godmother Formals, as word spreads of her generous offers.

For $30 you can be dressed from head to toe with a pre-loved formal gown, shoes and accessories.

Ms Snell has spent her whole life giving, and she said this venture was an extension of that. "I've always had at least three charities going at a time since I was 17,” she said.

"This is not for people who are poor or have nothing, this is for anyone who needs a little bit of help.

"What makes it all worth it is seeing the smiles on the girls faces when they feel like princesses.”

Ms Snell said some people spend thousands on a dress and accessories for their formal or wedding.

"This is all hanging here, and there's no point people not coming in and having a look. That'd be like having a kaleidoscope and not turning it.”

Visit the Facebook page Fairy Godmother Formals.

Gladstone Observer
