28°
News

Young Gladstone woman attempts court escape

Ross Irby
| 26th Oct 2016 2:42 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WOMAN tried to escape a courtroom in a failed bid for freedom after reportedly being stopped by the prowess of a fast reacting police prosecutor after she was refused bail by Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho.

The 20-year-old woman had just minutes before been brought before the court from the police watch house to continue a bail application from earlier that morning.

But after being officially refused bail around 3pm, Elizabeth Naylor was able to slip though the door of the dock and walk across the court room in front of Ms Ho.

Police have now charged Naylor with attempting to escape lawful custody.

Police and prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens confirmed the incident took place, saying the woman left the dock and walked between the bar table and the clerk's table.

"I had stood up and blocked the court exit," Sgt Stevens said.

"She walked toward the magistrate's locked entry door.

"She was apprehended rapidly by the police escort officer and myself and persuaded to walk back to the watch house."

Sgt Stevens said there had been no danger to staff.

Earlier that morning Naylor looked sad and anxious as she sat in the dock, her long hair dyed a pinkish red.

She had been charged with a group of offences including taxi fare evasion, and obstructing police.

Naylor 20, instructed the Gladstone court duty lawyer Stacey O'Gorman to apply for bail when her case was first mentioned at 11.30am.

However, she became tearful before magistrate Ho and when her case was put over till the afternoon Naylor showed an obvious reluctance to leave the dock and return to the police watch house.

Bail refused her matters will be rementioned next month.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstonecourt gladstone region

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex placed on the market by bank.

Dreamworld shock: Son and daughter saw parents die

New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park.

It is understood Kieran was the last person to see his mum alive.

'Dreamworld may never open again'

'The equipment is said by many witnesses to be ageing'

LISTEN: How mum escaped being 'consumed by fear'

No Caption

MUM 'consumed by fear' of child birth figured out a way around it.

Local Partners

Dredging begins in Gladstone's port

BUOYS removed to make room for dredging operations.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Thousands frock up for Ferguson Park's Cox Plate Day: Photos

Ruan Bimrose, Hollie Bimrose, Stephanie Burns and Sarah Meesham at the Ferguson Park races

See who was out for a punt at Ferguson Park for the Cox Plate Day

Space station to grace Rockhampton skies tonight

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

Six minute window to see space station tonight

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

MOVIE REVIEW: Jack Reacher sequel falls flat

THE film's title Never Go Back should serve as a warning to fans who liked the first film.

The Bachelor contestants find love with each other

Former Bachelor contestants Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon have confirmed their relationship on social media.

MEGAN Marx and Tiffany Scanlon confirm relationship on Instagram.

Liam Payne wants to wed Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Liam Payne

Liam Payne reportedly wants to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

Bindi Irwin 'honoured' to make MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

Len Wiseman files for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale

Len Wiseman has filed for divorce from Kate Beckinsale

MOVIE REVIEW: This spy comedy is a case of double-oh no

LOOKING FOR THE JOKES: Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis in a scene from the movie Keeping Up With The Joneses.

Keeping Up with the Joneses

First look at Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life series

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel in a scene from the TV series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

NETFLIX drops first trailer for its revival of fan favourite.

FREEHOLD MOTEL - OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR FRESH START

6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property ... EOI CLOSING 4PM...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is pleased to offer for sale the Freehold property of the Mawarra Motel, located at 6 Scenery Street, West Gladstone QLD 4680. The Mawarra...

OCEAN VIEWS- PERFECT LIFSTYLE!

Unit 28/22 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 2 1 $249,000

Have you been looking for the ultimate investment? Or maybe you've been looking for a low maintenance home close to the CBD and only a seconds walk to the beach...

4 x Strata Titled Townhouses with &gt;6% Nett Return

Unit 1-4/9 Cowan Close, South Gladstone 4680

House 8 4 4 $425,000

Owner motivated to sell now - don't miss this perfect investment opportunity! - Fixed term leases on all units - 4 x 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Townhouses - Fully...

Executive living in one of the best locations in Gladstone!

11 Grasstree Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Built by local builder Tenheggler Homes to showcase the best fittings and fixtures on offer. This magnificent home has everything you could dream of and more. It...

BIG HOUSE, BIG SHED, BIG POOL, BIG VIEWS GET HERE QUICK!

21 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 4 Offer Around...

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different? Do you need a property that has the 3 "must have" features - Family sized home, Shed & Pool? Are you...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

Four bed, two baths, side access and solid timber floors for under $200K!! WHAT!?

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 $199,000

The market in Gladstone is showing signed that it is gearing up so get in before you miss out on these ridiculously low prices! This four bed, two bath home under...

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $279,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Bank reclaims Goondoon St complex plan, places on the market

Multi-million dollar development plan up for sale.

MULTI-MILLION dollar plan for Goondoon St complex on the market.

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Coles to pay new owner of Tannum servo $320K

UP FOR GRABS: Expressions of interest in Tannum's new service station, which will house the new Coles Express, closed this month.

INVESTORS bid for new Tannum service station under construction.

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available