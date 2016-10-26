Young Gladstone woman attempts court escape

A WOMAN tried to escape a courtroom in a failed bid for freedom after reportedly being stopped by the prowess of a fast reacting police prosecutor after she was refused bail by Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho.

The 20-year-old woman had just minutes before been brought before the court from the police watch house to continue a bail application from earlier that morning.

But after being officially refused bail around 3pm, Elizabeth Naylor was able to slip though the door of the dock and walk across the court room in front of Ms Ho.

Police have now charged Naylor with attempting to escape lawful custody.

Police and prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens confirmed the incident took place, saying the woman left the dock and walked between the bar table and the clerk's table.

"I had stood up and blocked the court exit," Sgt Stevens said.

"She walked toward the magistrate's locked entry door.

"She was apprehended rapidly by the police escort officer and myself and persuaded to walk back to the watch house."

Sgt Stevens said there had been no danger to staff.

Earlier that morning Naylor looked sad and anxious as she sat in the dock, her long hair dyed a pinkish red.

She had been charged with a group of offences including taxi fare evasion, and obstructing police.

Naylor 20, instructed the Gladstone court duty lawyer Stacey O'Gorman to apply for bail when her case was first mentioned at 11.30am.

However, she became tearful before magistrate Ho and when her case was put over till the afternoon Naylor showed an obvious reluctance to leave the dock and return to the police watch house.

Bail refused her matters will be rementioned next month.