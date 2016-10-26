Woman's big rig ride ends in court

CATHLEEN Wessling was trying to boost her driving skills to get a truck licence when highway police caught her driving behind the wheel of a semi trailer.

Only problem was her car licence didn't cut it with police for her to be up behind the wheel of the big rig that Sunday afternoon.

Prosecutor Barry Stevens said she was driving the heavy combination vehicle at 4.45pm east of Miriam Vale near Fingerboard Road when stopped by police.

Sergeant Stevens said she told officers she was driving the semi because she wanted to get her heavy vehicle licence.

Wessling said she had just taken over driving from her male passenger shortly before.

Wessling, 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving without a licence at Mount Tom on August 28.

When magistrate Melanie Ho asked if she wanted to change her career path, Wessling said she just wanted to improve.

Ms Ho showed empathy, saying the facts were unusual and it was not every day she got to see a woman driving a heavy truck.

Wessling was fined $150.