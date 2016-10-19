Unlicenced woman flees scene after write-off

DRIVER Chakrawarthige Judith Fernando pleaded guilty in a Gladstone court to two counts of driving unlicensed.

But the court heard she did not realise because she was driving on an International Sri Lankan licence.

Police had not been able to locate her after a collision in May last year when she walked home after hitting a parked car.

However, Fernando, 25, was intercepted by Gladstone police operating a random breath testing station on September 23 and charged.

She told the court she walked home after the accident but police had her licence details, and her damaged car had to be towed.

Fernando told the magistrate it was written off but her insurance covered the damages. She was fined $300.