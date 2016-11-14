Gladstone woman blows more than five times the legal limit

"ONE of the highest readings I've ever seen in this court."

That's how Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho described a Tannum Sands woman's drink driving offence.

Michelle Szpunar pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without a licence after blowing .262 on September 10.

The court heard Ms Szpunar drank four or five scotch and sodas before being stopped by an RBT about 7pm.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Ms Szpunar hadn't planned on driving, but was being a "dutiful girlfriend" in taking her partner food.

She described the act as "misguided", and said Ms Szpunar was "very embarrassed".

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Ms Szpunar's licence had expired in February, but she didn't realise because she had changed address and not received notification.

Ms Szpunar was sentenced to 15 months probation with alcohol counselling and disqualified from driving for 13 months.