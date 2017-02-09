Woman bites boyfriend in drunken New Year's assault

The woman was arrested for breaching a domestic violence protection order when she bit her partner.

SHE spent the past month in jail after biting her partner on New Year's Day, but now a 21-year-old Gladstone woman will be released.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the woman and her partner argued in the early hours of January 1, because she wanted to leave a party, but her partner planned to continue drinking.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said police were called after the woman punched her partner's car, causing it damage.

They also saw a can on the ground and alcohol spilt down the back of the car, where there was a dint, and believed she had thrown the drink at the car.

Police helped her retrieve items from her home but couldn't offer her emergency accommodation.

Police left, but returned an hour later, at 3am, after receiving two Triple Zero calls about another disturbance at the home.

They found the woman and her partner arguing out on their driveway.

He had multiple bite marks on his arm, but did not want to file a complaint against the woman.

The man's daughter was watching from the balcony and had witnessed the assault.

The woman was charged with contravening a domestic violence protection order, which specified she could not expose the child to domestic violence.

Snr Const Selvadurai said there were two domestic violence protection orders in place, one protecting the woman from her partner and another protecting him from her.

However, he wasn't breaching his order at the time of the assault, because it allowed him to contact the woman with her consent.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the woman had a three-page criminal history, with previous domestic violence offences.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said his client and her partner had been undergoing counselling before the assault.

They'd agreed to avoid alcohol, but had been drinking on New Year's Eve.

The woman was also before the court, charged with breaching a previous community service order, having completed 21 of the mandatory 50 hours in the 12 months she was given.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said with 21 hours completed she could see the woman had attempted to comply with the order, and cancelled it with no further action.

In relation to the woman's previous domestic violence offences, Ms Ho said they were not significant.

Ms Ho gave the woman time served for the newest domestic violence charge, as she had spent 38 days in custody since her arrest.

Her partner was in court to support her.