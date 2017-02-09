33°
News

Woman bites boyfriend in drunken New Year's assault

Emily Burley
| 9th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
The woman was arrested for breaching a domestic violence protection order when she bit her partner.
The woman was arrested for breaching a domestic violence protection order when she bit her partner. Fotoember

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE spent the past month in jail after biting her partner on New Year's Day, but now a 21-year-old Gladstone woman will be released.

Gladstone Magistrates Court heard the woman and her partner argued in the early hours of January 1, because she wanted to leave a party, but her partner planned to continue drinking.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said police were called after the woman punched her partner's car, causing it damage.

They also saw a can on the ground and alcohol spilt down the back of the car, where there was a dint, and believed she had thrown the drink at the car.

Police helped her retrieve items from her home but couldn't offer her emergency accommodation.

Police left, but returned an hour later, at 3am, after receiving two Triple Zero calls about another disturbance at the home.

They found the woman and her partner arguing out on their driveway.

He had multiple bite marks on his arm, but did not want to file a complaint against the woman.

The man's daughter was watching from the balcony and had witnessed the assault.

The woman was charged with contravening a domestic violence protection order, which specified she could not expose the child to domestic violence.

Snr Const Selvadurai said there were two domestic violence protection orders in place, one protecting the woman from her partner and another protecting him from her.

However, he wasn't breaching his order at the time of the assault, because it allowed him to contact the woman with her consent.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the woman had a three-page criminal history, with previous domestic violence offences.

Lawyer Jun Pepito said his client and her partner had been undergoing counselling before the assault.

They'd agreed to avoid alcohol, but had been drinking on New Year's Eve.

The woman was also before the court, charged with breaching a previous community service order, having completed 21 of the mandatory 50 hours in the 12 months she was given.

Magistrate Melanie Ho said with 21 hours completed she could see the woman had attempted to comply with the order, and cancelled it with no further action.

In relation to the woman's previous domestic violence offences, Ms Ho said they were not significant.

Ms Ho gave the woman time served for the newest domestic violence charge, as she had spent 38 days in custody since her arrest.

Her partner was in court to support her.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Millions pours into the region for local jobs

Millions pours into the region for local jobs

The mayor met with the Premier to discuss what he will do with the millions of dollars the region is going to receive.

Woman bites boyfriend in drunken New Year's assault

The woman was arrested for breaching a domestic violence protection order when she bit her partner.

HER partner was in court to support her

Young couple off to flyer at revamped Tannum cafe

NEW BLEND: Young couple Holly Ferris and Beau Millers have taken over the Blend Cafe at Tannum Sands.

New Blend Cafe owner follows her dream

23 closed businesses in Gladstone that we want back

The Gladstone Ten Pin Bowls Centre at Gladstone closed late 2012.

Here's 23 businesses that were once open in Gladstone, that we want back

Local Partners

'10 year low': Investor snaps up prime real estate in Tannum Sands

There's no doubt the property market is doing it tough but in a boost one lucky investor has bought into Tannum Sands.

Youth council to help advise on issues

REPRESENT: Denica Hope, Michael Poli, Damien Hensen, Nethmini Alahakoon, Brad Reed, Faith Bates, Tom Kirchner and Jasmine Elliott with Mayor Matt Burnett at the first 2017 youth council meeting.

Young people will help the council with relevant issues

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

One of Australia’s best loved actresses relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role.

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Aversions Crown announce co-headline tour

Aversions Crown have announced an Australian tour. Photo Contributed

Find out who Aversions Crown in touring with

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

Cheryl’s marriage to Jonathan implodes and she storms out on MAFS.

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner, with two brides walking out

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

The Spice Girls' great escape

The Spice Girls at the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympics.

HOW the group escaped their manager and paved their own path to fame

MOVIE REVIEW: Denzel embraces his dark side in Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from the movie Fences.

MOVIE is a hard-hitting tale of a bitter, selfish patriarch.

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside you...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

Affordable Home, Central Location, Spacious Block and Huge Potential!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE...

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

Calling all first home buyers or downsizers!

9 Brisbane Street, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

This well-manicured home is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac only minutes from shops, cafes and amenities. Sitting on a spacious 627m2 fully fenced block, this...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $369,000

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

NEWLEY RENOVATED, SHED, ENTERTAINERS DELITE!

4 Michel Place, Telina 4680

House 4 2 5 $420,000

LJ Hooker is proud to present to you 4 Michel Place, Telina. This beautiful home has had all the work done including a full renovation throughout, 7x6 powered...

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $209,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

EXCELLENT CONDITION - PERFECT LOCATION - ESTABLISHED TENANT

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

Having reached the bottom of the market properties like this will not be around for much longer at these prices! This townhouse is walking distance to the...

THIS FAMILY HOME IS A MUST SEE!!

33 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

We are proud to present to you 33 Aramac Drive, Clinton. This beautifully renovated family home is now ready and awaiting its new lucky owners! On entry through...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!