Woman assaults two people after DJ won't play her songs at work party

Emily Burley
| 16th Jan 2017 4:01 PM

IT WAS a work Christmas party gone horribly wrong.

A night of fun with her colleagues turned sour when a Gladstone woman was charged with two counts of assault, banned from a local hotel and consequently fired from her job.

Raquel Theresa Hudson, 44, was at Industrie nightclub, under the Gladstone Reef Hotel, when she became involved in a scuffle with hotel staff.

She pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to assault and assault causing bodily harm over the incident.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard about 11.10pm, Hudson had approached the hotel's bar manager, trying to talk to her.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said Hudson was "aggressive", raising her voice and attempting to grab the worker.

When the worker told Hudson she was too drunk and had to leave , Hudson then grabbed at her neck, scratching her and breaking her necklace.

Hudson returned to her table where she was approached by security and again told to leave.

Raquel Theresa Hudson.
Raquel Theresa Hudson. Facebook

Sgt Stevens said Hudson slapped the bar manager in the face, scratching a security guard in the process.

She then punched the security guard in the face before being escorted out.

The events were captured on CCTV.

When spoken to by police, Hudson claimed she had been drugged.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Hudson had little recollection of the incident and had lost her job because of it.

She said Hudson had initially approached the bar manager about the DJ not having the songs she had requested.

Ms O'Gorman said her client was experiencing stress in her work and home life leading up to the incident.

She said Hudson was licenced to work as a security guard, and requested the magistrate not record a conviction against her name so she might seek work in that field.

Ms Ho noted Hudson had no criminal history and the offences were out of character.

However, she said staff were entitled to work without being assaulted by drunk people.

Ms Ho fined Hudson $600 with no conviction recorded.

She was banned from the Gladstone Reef Hotel for 12 months.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!