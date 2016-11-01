'F***ing c****': Violent relationship leads woman to frenzy

EMOTIONS "boiled over" for a Tannum Sands woman who began drinking after returning to the caravan park where she was assaulted.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance after she was found drinking and harassing passers-by on the side of a road.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard the woman was causing a disturbance near Tannum Sands Shopping Centre about 2.30pm on October 18.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the woman was waving and yelling at cars and pedestrians.

He said she had already been moved on from the caravan park by police earlier that day.

Sgt Stevens said when police arrived, the woman said, "not you f***ing c**** again".

"Don't you have any real criminals to go and f***ing harass?"

He said the woman was intoxicated, uneasy on her feet and slurring her words.

Police saw her drinking wine from a plastic cup and there was a smashed, empty wine bottle beside her.

After being told she couldn't drink in public, the woman called police "a bunch of f***wits and c**** who have nothing better to do than harass (her)".

Sgt Stevens said she was arrested after police unsuccessfully attempted to reason with her.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the woman was "very embarrassed" by the incident.

She said the woman, who was unemployed, had recently left a violent 10-year relationship.

She didn't enter a women's shelter because her dog wasn't allowed and she had been attacked at the caravan park where she was living.

Ms O'Gorman said the woman retuned the caravan park that day and "everything boiled over".

She struggles with alcohol but had not drunk in 13 days when she appeared in court.

Ms Ho fined her $300 with a conviction recorded.