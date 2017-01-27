'Woeful': Meeting with energy company could end Smelter crisis

Boyne Smelters Ltd general manager operations Joe Rea in the metal products area. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

THE power crisis at Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) could end today with a meeting tipped between the smelter and CS Energy.

The Observer understands a meeting has been arranged for today between BSL and CS Energy officials to discuss the power issues at the smelter.

BSL revealed potential job losses at its Boyne Island facility this month after a spike in spot prices for the electricity it relies on for 15% of its production needs.

News of the predicted meeting comes just a day after Queensland Senator Matt Canavan took aim and declared the Queensland Government was responsible for the predicted job losses.

Senator Canavan, who is the Federal Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, said the state government "has got to be held accountable for this".

"The state government didn't want privatisation and now we're paying the highest electricity rate in the world," the Liberal National Senator said.

"They are doing a woeful job. It is not sustainable if we want to keep jobs. The Queensland Government needs to tell us what their direction is to CS Energy."

In response, Queensland Minister for Energy Mark Bailey issued a statement flagging the BSL and CS Energy meeting.

"I understand meetings have now been arranged," Mr Bailey said. "I encourage all parties to come to the table to resolve this issue and give BSL workers security."

BSL announced potential job losses after spot energy hit nearly $1500MW/h on January 14.

The remaining 85% of the smelter's power is obtained from the Gladstone Power Station, owned by BSL and it's parent company Rio Tinto, at a price below generation costs.

BSL rejected a set price contract deal for power by CS Energy in October last year on the basis it wasn't "globally competitive".

"It is bizarre that Mr Canavan would assume privatising our electricity assets would have stopped this trend, despite two government owned corporations having competitive offers on the table," Mr Bailey said. "Let's be clear, BSL made a commercial decision to engage in risky energy management that has put their own workers livelihoods at risk."

Mr Bailey said Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher had been "very active ensuring the parties are at the table'.

"I look forward to all parties meeting and a resolution occurring to give workers job security in Gladstone," Mr Butcher said.

Senator Canavan raised the $240m deal brokered in Victoria by its state government and the Federal Government which saved the Alcoa smelter at Portland.

"I've offered to broker a deal like the one at Portland," Senator Canavan said. "We need to work it out."

BSL was contacted for comment last night.