A WITNESS in the murder case against Mark Bradley Hicks will give evidence at a special hearing in the Gladstone Magistrates Court next month.

Hicks, 45, is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Hervey Bay man Justin Chapman at South Gladstone on December 4 last year.

Justin Chapman died after being stabbed in the chest. Facebook

The matter had a brief mention in court yesterday in which cross-examination of the witness was agreed to.