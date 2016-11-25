26 Gladstone businesses to treat lucky shopper to $10K spree

HANSON Road Traders are giving you the chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree and all you have to do is spend a fiver.

Spend $5 in any of the 26 businesses involved in the Hanson Road Traders festival by 3pm this Saturday to go in the draw to win.

Barrier Reef Pools CQ are involved in Hanson Road Traders.

Hanson Road Traders committee member Erin Robertson says the festival is about celebrating the best of what local businesses have to offer.

"We want to support each other as businesses and also give back to the community," she said.

Hot rods displays, a free petting zoo at Barrier Reef pool, a silent auction, teddy bear hospital for the kids, free ice cream, vintage tractor displays, drag car displays, free fairy floss are a few of the things to expect at the festival.

"Australian chainsaw speed racing champion Gavin Newitt will be there doing a chainsaw cutting demonstration.

"We have a free half an hour concert by Karin Page and Len Smith Carpet Court even built a mini putt putt course especially for the day."

See what Gladstone has to offer from 8am until 3pm, Hanson Road.