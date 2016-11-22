Win $1000 in free cash this Christmas with The Observer

Don't let gift shopping weigh you down this Christmas - let us pay for it!

FANCY an extra $1000 this Christmas?

We know how hard this time of year can be on the bank account, so we're giving six lucky winners a $1000 eftpos card to ensure there's plenty of festive cheer at your place.

All you have to do is head to www.gladstoneobserver.com.au/xmas, fill in your details and you'll be in the running to win.

We've got six cards to give away across the ARM footprint and for less than 30 seconds of your time, you could get your hands on one of them.

The $1000 can go a long way; whether it's for gift-shopping, Christmas Day lunch, a holiday or helping to pay to get to where your family is this year.

This great competition launched today, and closes December 6, so head online now and get your name in the running!

The winner will be announced in The Observer on December 12 and winners will be notified via telephone.

For full terms and conditions, head online or drop into the front counter of our office.