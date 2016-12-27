Will this help to save lives?

SAVING LIVES: Pete Campbell and Neil Smith gearing up to build the driver education training centre at Benaraby. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer

FORMER speedway driver Neil Smith has had his fair share of near misses on the track but he said a lack of concentration and selfishness among drivers was to blame for the high death toll on our roads.

So far 246 people have died on Queensland roads this year and although Mr Smith wasn't sure how to get drivers to change their bad habits, he hoped the new million dollar Driver Education Centre at Benaraby would help do the trick once it's open.

"Most people don't have the experience to assess what is alright and what's not when they get into a dangerous situation on the road,” Mr Smith said.

"You've got about two seconds to decide what to do and it's usually in that two second bit where you tend to kill yourself.

"But you really shouldn't lose your life over not knowing how to drive.”

Statistics released by the Queensland Government revealed that one in four road fatalities involved a speeding driver and one in five involved a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Mr Smith has joined The Observer's Give...Don't Grieve road safety campaign to highlight how important a driver's attitude and ability were to help reduce the death toll on Queensland roads.

The Driver Education Centre at Benaraby still has a little bit to go before it opens but once it does it will take kids 15-years-old and up and teach them "not how to pass a driving test” but instead defensive driving skills.

"People are too impatient and I like to use the theory that they drive with an attitude that it's all about me and they don't really care about anyone else,” Mr Smith said.

"I also think people can't judge speed differentials...they can't tell the difference between 90kmh and 100kmh.

"We've got to teach people to concentrate more but also to have care about someone else...you might be fine but it's the other drivers you've got to be aware of because you don't know if their not watching the road, drinking or on the phone. "You've got to be watching forward and watching backwards.”