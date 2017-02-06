'Wildest dreams': CBD and Mount Larcom to transform with just $5000

UNLOVED and unused public spaces in the Gladstone CBD and Mount Larcom will be transformed.

David Engwicht will visit the region to deliver his successful 7 Day Makeover program.

It's almost like the TV show Backyard Blitz, a week and $5000 will be allocated to transform the under-utilised areas.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett is extending an open invitation to the community to take part.

"Ordinary people will work together to deliver extraordinary public places,” Cr Burnett said.

"This project won't get bogged down in red tape, meetings or processes.

"Council will set parameters and a budget; what the community creates together within this scope is entirely up to their imagination and efforts.

David, who has helped towns around the world transform public spaces, says he is constantly surprised by what communities can achieve in just seven days.

"It is often 700 per cent better than I imagined in my wildest dreams,” he says.

Mr Engwicht will present two public information sessions about the project on February 21 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, and the next day at Mount Larcom Hall.

The makeovers will be done between April 1-7 in Gladstone and April 22-28 in Mount Larcom.

More information at www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/7DayMakeover.