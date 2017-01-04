BOM: Wild, wet and windy in Gladstone today

A FRONT closing in on Gladstone off the coast is expected to bring another wet day to the city, according to weather experts at the Bureau of Meteorology.

BoM meteorologist Mark Trenordon said Gladstone could expect a couple of showers out of it but the bulk of heavy rain had headed north.

Mackay received a deluge of 110mm overnight while nearby Serena received a frightening 270mm, Mr Trenordon said.

A south-easterly has set in in Gladstone, ridding Gladstone of the surface trough that has brought heavy falls to the city for days, instead bringing relatively wild winds to the region.

BoM has issued a strong winds warning for everywhere between St Lawrence and Burnett Heads, which includes Gladstone.

It's expected to be howling in Gladstone waters, with winds set to reach about 20-25 knots today before reaching a top of 30 knots tomorrow.

Mr Trenordon said, while the Bureau doesn't put figures on the amount of rain expected for the current day, there is a "high chance" of rain in Gladstone today but that is expected to fall to a slight to medium chance tomorrow.