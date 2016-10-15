Wild weather coming

IF YOU'VE got the weekend off you better get out of the house and enjoy the sun because there are forecasts for wild weather for the start of the week.

Higgins Storm Chasing is predicting thunderstorm activity in Central Queensland on Monday with "some severe potential (for) damaging wind gusts”.

Today it will be partly cloudy with the maximum temperature hitting about 26 degrees.

However, if you are out and about remember to hold onto your hats because there are south-easterly winds blowing 20 to 25km/h.

On Sunday the wind will ease off and the day will be mostly sunny with the mercury hitting 27 degrees.