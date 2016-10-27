Truckloads of WICET gear was up for grabs

HELPING HAND: Russell James, Clinton State School deputy principal John Fry, principal Heidi James, with WICET's Sarah Wheatley and co-workers who delivered the donated furniture to the school.

A TRUCKLOAD of furniture was dropped off and unloaded at Clinton State School last week courtesy of Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, which contacted schools across the region to offer goods not needed by the company.

Clinton jumped on board and thanks to quick acting, the school now has new chairs, desks, filing cabinets, book shelves, display boards and more.

Photo:

Deputy principal John Fry said the school was lucky to receive the furniture, and the kids were excited to see the new items.

"Our students and staff will benefit from this generous donation by enhancing their learning opportunity and environment," he said.

Staff at Clinton were quick off the mark to access book shelves filing cabinets display boards and other furniture to be utilized in classrooms.