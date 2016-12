IT TURNS out our local police aren't just talented at catching the bad guys.

On Saturday night, Biloela police took time out from chasing down the baddies to help a stranded motorist.

STRANDED: Biloela police put their mechanical skills to work on Saturday night.

The car was eventually started after a fuel delivery problem was fixed.

Biloela police said, generally, they are willing to take time out of their busy day to help a stranded community member.