OPINION: Why I forgive 'blokey' blokes

I'VE NEVER read the book, Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus but reading between the lines, I agree yes we're different, that's a given fact.

I've got some really good friends who have absolutely wonderful men in their lives.

If these men are from Mars, well they certainly have a good understanding about their women.

They know how to surprise their lovely ladies with little gifts, flowers, a night out on the town, a romantic night of dinner and wine, a weekend away, making breakfast, cooking dinner at home, helping out with the chores around the house.

And I'm also very proud of both my brothers who fit into this category.

But don't get me wrong it works both ways.

But then some men are just down right Blokey blokes, and yes I've got a couple of real good mates who fit this category.

Barry you're one of them; in all respect you do have a bit of an idea, but the majority of the time, no clue at all and when it's explained to you, it takes a lot before it actually sinks

in.

It's a hard and rocky road for this lovely lady but she does persevere.

But in his defence he's a really good bloke with a heart of gold, just no real idea when it comes to women.

I've tried to imagine what it would be like if I was a man, and I can say definitely No thank you!

Men have a lot of responsibility, most of the time being the bread winner of the family, in a lot of respect having to be "that tough guy", making sure your family is taken care of in many many ways.

And biggest thing ever trying to figure women out, the dos the don'ts, what to say and what not to say, then there's the PMS.

I rest my case.

At the end of this I love being a woman.