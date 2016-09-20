27°
Why Gladstone is trailing behind Rockhampton

Campbell Gellie
| 20th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
FIT TRACK: Reg Tanna Park, affectionately known as the duck pond, is one of Gladstone's favourite walking tracks.
FIT TRACK: Reg Tanna Park, affectionately known as the duck pond, is one of Gladstone's favourite walking tracks. Mike Richards GLADV140515ESSAY

COME on, Gladstone. We're getting owned by Rockhampton in the Kick the Kilos competition.

Let's get those running shoes on.

I have to admit I didn't hit the bitumen this weekend, either. I was too busy catching bream in Wild Cattle Creek. But I will get out and add the kilometres tomorrow.

So far, Gladstone has clocked up 58.5km, which is tiny compared to Rockhampton's 407.9km.

Simone Riley has hit the starter's gun on her Kick the Kilos yesterday with a 4.02km morning walk, hills and steps.

She went up and down one on the most popular tracks to walk around in Gladstone.

The Happy Valley Park on Glenlyon St has a selection of fitness equipment and backs on to a hill with a path through it.

Those with a solid base aerobic fitness can make the workouts more demanding by running loops around the paths and then completing high-intensity exercises.

Simone also ventured on to the other side of Glenlyon St and walked around the duck ponds.

Marilize Momber made the most of the morning, going for a 5km run along Boyne Island.

The run took her 32 minutes and she burnt 396 calories. She ran from Bray Park in Boyne Island to Lions Park, which includes going up Bray Park Hill.

Bec Taylor made the most of one of the best tracks in the region on Sunday.

She completed a 2.25km run, with a 91m elevation gain, around Spinnaker Park, that took her 42 minutes.

Breezy H ran 2.5km up Haddock Dr in Burua and 2.5km back in 49.34 minutes.

She burnt 411 calories on the country-style run with more elevation and undulating roads.

So far in the Gladstone competition Marilize Momberg is leading with her 5km, followed by Les Born and Simone Riley.

Topics:  fitness, kick the kilos

