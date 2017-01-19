SCORCHER: The 'feels like' temperature is tipped to hover around 40 degrees on Saturday.

HIGH temperatures are already here but why does it feel hotter than it actually is?

Weather buffs would note that the 'feels like' temperature differs from that of the actual temperature.

In layman's terms this refers to what the outdoor air feels like, as opposed to what the actual air temperature is.

Often the forecast of a sunny day in the mid-20s might seem like the perfect day to spend outdoors, but when stepping outside the temperature feels more like it's in the mid-30s.

Kevin Hutchins from the Bureau of Meteorology says the 'feels like' temperature is mainly measured by the amount of humidity in the air, but there are other factors at play as well.

"The 'feels like' temperature has mainly got to do with humidity but also what the temperature feels like on your skin,” Mr Hutchins said.

"It's the measurement of what your skin feels like rather than what the thermometer reading is.”

Wind direction, air moisture, radiation of the sun, whether your standing in the shade and they type of clothing you're wearing all play a part in a person's comfort level.

The 'feels like' temperature is also referred to as the 'apparent temperature', the easiest explanation of this is the wind chill factor on cold, windy day.

Calculating the feels like temperature is a complex process, however the BOM has a handy tool, MetEye, which maps out these temperatures in a grid-like format.

The forecast high for Gladstone's air temperature on Saturday is 36 degrees, although the feels like forecast is tipped to reach between 39-42 degrees at 1pm.

It will feel even hotter south west of Gladstone with the River Ranch, Calliope and Taragoola areas forecast to range between 42-45 degrees.