Why council workers will be peeking in Gladstone region yards

Emma Catlin, with Zeus, is reminding people dogs need to be registered as the council begins their inspection program.

MAKE sure your animal is registered, it will save you a lot of heartache.

That's the message from Gladstone Regional Council environmental health and regulation co-ordinator Emma Catlin.

"Yes it is a legal requirement, and we can fine people ... but it's really beneficial for the owner and the dog,” she said.

"If we can, we will reunite with a phone call, and the dog doesn't get impounded in the first place, if the details are there.”

From January 30, council officers will spend six months visiting houses throughout the region to ensure all dogs are registered and their desexing and microchipping details are up to date.

"If, when the officers are attending a street and they identify a house that has no registered dogs but has a dog in the backyard, they will attend and if someone is home, speak to the person ... and then issue a notice which allows the person 14 days to register the dogs,” Ms Catlin said.

Ms Catlin said many people just forgot to renew their registration or update their details if they moved.

Microchipping and registration is compulsory for dogs and cats in the Gladstone region.

The inspection program only involves dogs but cat owners must meet the same requirements.

Ms Catlin said council officers had the legal right to enter people's backyards to check for dogs.

Officers will have Ipads with options for owners who are present at the time of inspection to renew their registration or complete new registrations, by using credit cards.

Visit www.gladstone.qld. gov.au/cats-and-dogs to register your pet or update your details.

There are about 14,000 animals registered, with dogs accounting for 9022. Of that 2964, were registered last year but are yet to have their registration renewed for this year.

Animals born after July 2009 are required to be microchipped in the Animal Management Act 2008. All dogs are required to be registered.

