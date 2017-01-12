32°
Who you gonna call, Toad Busters!

Emily Pidgeon
| 12th Jan 2017 4:37 PM
A toad captured on the first "toadbusting" event in Gladstone for the season. The November 19 event saw volunteers capture 375 cane toads. Photo Contributed
A toad captured on the first "toadbusting" event in Gladstone for the season. The November 19 event saw volunteers capture 375 cane toads. Photo Contributed Contributed

IT'S time to pull out your gloves and bust some cane toads.

Conservation Volunteers Australia Gladstone regional manager Linda Fahle said with the amount of rain the region had received there were bound to be lots of toads to catch.

"We wan as many toads removed out of the local environment as possible,” Ms Fahle said.

"We've been toad busting for eight years and last year we got over 6000 toads in Gladstone with 200 volunteers.”

Ms Fahle said everyone was invited to the toad busting nights, which start this Tuesday, and will run at 6pm, on the same day each week.

"We head out in teams with bags and torches and gloves and we'll do toad busting for an hour and then we weigh them,” she said.

"It's great fun for the whole family and the kids get really competitive when they get past the ew stage.”

After the toad busters have caught the cane toads, they are frozen and disposed of as humanely as possible.

"Because of how prolific they are at breeding, catching 6,000 last year prevents over 53,000 toads from the breeding cycle,” Ms Fahle said.

The volunteers visit the duck ponds, botanic gardens and they do a couple of sessions in Calliope and Tannum Sands.

"They're more active in warmer, rainy weather,” Ms Fahle said.

People are invited to come along to the launch of the Gladstone Regional Council funded event which includes a sausage sizzle.

Ms Fahle said people should bring a torch and wear long pants and long sleeves, other equipment will be supplied.

Keen toad busters are to meet at Reg Tanna Park on Glenlyon Rd for the first session this Tuesday at 6pm.

Tips for keeping cane toads away:

  • Eliminate water. Cane toads flourish in the wet season so try to minimise water by making sure there is no water around the yard.
  • If you notice eggs in a pond or form or water, put on gloves are pull the long string of eggs out of the water. You can dispose of eggs by burying them or leaving them in the sun to dry up.
  • There are traps on the market, but try to avoid using them as many native wildlife gets caught instead.
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  animals cane toads gladstone toad busting wildlife

