Where you can remember our fallen war heroes in Gladstone

MINUTE'S SILENCE: Remembrance Day services will be held across the Gladstone region, as we pay respect to those men and women who have died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts.

TODAY is an opportunity to pay respects to the servicemen and women who have made the supreme sacrifice.

This morning we pause to remember those who have fought in all international conflicts.

Remembrance Day will be commemorated across the Gladstone region, with a number of services marking the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when the guns of the Western Front fell silent in 1918.

Calliope

CALLIOPE RSL Sub Branch will hold a Remembrance Day service at the Calliope Cenotaph, beside the RSL Hall at Stirrat Street.

The service will commence at 10.45am and conclude at 11.15am.

Veterans, returned and serving service members, community representatives and members of the public are invited to attend the service, and may lay a wreath if they wish.

Complimentary cold drinks will be available and the annual Remembrance Day raffle will be drawn after the service.

For more information contact Calliope RSL Sub Branch president Paul Howkins on 4975 6473.

Gladstone

THE Gladstone service at Anzac Park will start at 10.30am, with those attending asked to arrive at 10.15am.

The general public including schools are welcome to attend, and may choose to lay a wreath.

"We hope to time the last post to 11am when the guns fell silent,” said Gladstone RSL Sub Branch secretary, Peter Young.

"There should be a good number of people there, and we've got the cadets and local reserve army to man the cenotaph and the flags.”

There will be a luncheon following the service for the veterans and their families.

Boyne Island

BOYNE Island's Remembrance Day service will begin at 10.30am at Stirling Park.

Like other local services, it will run through to 11am and all members of the community are invited to attend.

Mt Larcom

THE Mt Larcom RSL Sub Branch will also begin its service at 10.30, at the Showgrounds Memorial Garden Cenotaph.

The service, concluding at 11am, is open to all members of the public.

A lunch will be held following the service if enough people are interested in attending.