What's open in Gladstone, trading hours, on Australia Day

TOMORROW is a public holiday, but with the amount of stores open in the region, you wouldn't think it.
You'll still be able to pick up a packet of sausages or some lamb from the supermarkets tomorrow.
And if you need some refreshments, most bottle shops will also be open.
For those who want to indulge in a fancy meal, you can still do that too, with some eateries and restaurants open.
Supermarkets, bottle shops and convenience stores will open up tomorrow, some with shorter hours than usual.
Supermarkets:
Drakes Supa IGA Toolooa St: 7am - 9pm
Supa IGA Sun Valley: 7am - 9pm
Calliope Supa IGA: 6.30am - 9pm
Wooloworths Gladstone Charter Square: Open, hours to be advised
Coles Dawson Hwy: 8.30am - 5.30pm
Night Owl Convenience, open, normal trading hours
Night Owl Centre: Top half, every store is open
Stockland Gladstone: 10am - 4pm (Individual stores may be closed)
Coles Tannum Sands: 8.30am - 5pm
Woolworths Boyne Island: 8.30am - 5.30pm
Woolworths Kirkwood: 8.30am - 5.30pm
Bottle shops:
Liquor Stax Boyne Island and Tannum Sands: 10am - 5pm
Tannum Sands Motel drive thru: 9am - 10pm
Grand Hotel bottle shop: 10am - 9pm
Star Liquor: Open, normal trading hours
Dan Murphy's: 10am - 8pm
Restaurants:
Black Duck: Closed
The Brass Bell: Closed
Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant: 7am - 8.30pm
Lightbox Espresso and Winebar: 7am - 5pm