What's open in Gladstone, trading hours, on Australia Day

TOMORROW is a public holiday, but with the amount of stores open in the region, you wouldn't think it.

You'll still be able to pick up a packet of sausages or some lamb from the supermarkets tomorrow.

And if you need some refreshments, most bottle shops will also be open.

For those who want to indulge in a fancy meal, you can still do that too, with some eateries and restaurants open.

Supermarkets, bottle shops and convenience stores will open up tomorrow, some with shorter hours than usual.

Supermarkets:

Drakes Supa IGA Toolooa St: 7am - 9pm

Supa IGA Sun Valley: 7am - 9pm

Calliope Supa IGA: 6.30am - 9pm

Wooloworths Gladstone Charter Square: Open, hours to be advised

Coles Dawson Hwy: 8.30am - 5.30pm

Night Owl Convenience, open, normal trading hours

Night Owl Centre: Top half, every store is open

Stockland Gladstone: 10am - 4pm (Individual stores may be closed)

Coles Tannum Sands: 8.30am - 5pm

Woolworths Boyne Island: 8.30am - 5.30pm

Woolworths Kirkwood: 8.30am - 5.30pm

Bottle shops:

Liquor Stax Boyne Island and Tannum Sands: 10am - 5pm

Tannum Sands Motel drive thru: 9am - 10pm

Grand Hotel bottle shop: 10am - 9pm

Star Liquor: Open, normal trading hours

Dan Murphy's: 10am - 8pm

Restaurants:

Black Duck: Closed

The Brass Bell: Closed

Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant: 7am - 8.30pm

Lightbox Espresso and Winebar: 7am - 5pm