What's on for school holidays

WITH school holidays upon us many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children entertained.

We would love to build up a more complete list, if you know of something or want to promote what your group is doing please email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

Here's a list of some activities we have seen.

SUNfest starts on January 8 and there's plenty of activities for children of all ages.

As part of the program, on January 8, people will be able to take part in archery.

Meet at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum, on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston Sts at 8.30am. It will be held again on January 14 at 8.30am and 12.30pm.

This is just one of many activities as part of the program. There are many more including design and art workshops.

Full program at http://www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/sunfest.

Tickets available online at www.gladecc.com.au.

Inflatable gym

On January 11-20, the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre will be transformed.

There will be an inflatable gym at the centre.

For children 1-5 tickets are $10 and for children 6-12 it will be $15.

Tickets at www.gladecc.com.au.

Libraries

Although you might not be able to go today, the Gladstone region's libraries could be a good option.

The libraries will reopen on January 3.

Go fishing

Take your kid fishing, it's a great way to get them outdoors and away from the TV.

The most important thing, particularly with young kids is to keep fishing simple and try and catch something, even if it goes back in the water.

Even if it's just your children, people must know the legal sizes of different species.

Information available at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or download the Qld Fishing App.