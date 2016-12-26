30°
News

What's on for school holidays

Chris Lees | 26th Dec 2016 5:54 PM
Inde King, 6.
Inde King, 6. Mike Richards GLA251216OUTA2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH school holidays upon us many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children entertained.

We would love to build up a more complete list, if you know of something or want to promote what your group is doing please email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

Here's a list of some activities we have seen.

SUNfest starts on January 8 and there's plenty of activities for children of all ages.

As part of the program, on January 8, people will be able to take part in archery.

Meet at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum, on the corner of Goondoon and Bramston Sts at 8.30am. It will be held again on January 14 at 8.30am and 12.30pm.

This is just one of many activities as part of the program. There are many more including design and art workshops.

Full program at http://www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/sunfest.

Tickets available online at www.gladecc.com.au.

Inflatable gym

On January 11-20, the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre will be transformed.

There will be an inflatable gym at the centre.

For children 1-5 tickets are $10 and for children 6-12 it will be $15.

Tickets at www.gladecc.com.au.

Libraries

Although you might not be able to go today, the Gladstone region's libraries could be a good option.

The libraries will reopen on January 3.

Go fishing

Take your kid fishing, it's a great way to get them outdoors and away from the TV.

The most important thing, particularly with young kids is to keep fishing simple and try and catch something, even if it goes back in the water.

Even if it's just your children, people must know the legal sizes of different species.

Information available at www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or download the Qld Fishing App.

Gladstone Observer
What's on for school holidays

What's on for school holidays

Let us know what other activities are happening for school holidays, comment below

NDIS rollout to bring up to 1000 jobs to Gladstone

Find out about getting ready for the NDIS online, or call 1800 800 110.

Disability scheme to create employment hub in Gladstone

Stockland newsagent changing things up

NEW DIRECTION: newsXpress at Stockland Gladstone assistant manager Sarah Coombs is excited about the store's expansion.

newsXpress at Stockland Gladstone has expanded

Races cancelled as heavy showers and storms set in

WET WEEK: Heavy showers and storms to stick around for the rest of the week.

Storms and heavy showers to stick around for the rest of the week.

Local Partners

Regifting 40 years later

AN ARTISTICALLY engraved boardroom table has been regifted to the Gladstone Mission to Seafarers.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Feeding those who need this Christmas

Christmas lunch given to those in need

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

300 tradies line up for last Bechtel gear auction

TRADIE HEAVEN: Last Bechtel gear auction for the year.

Millions of dollars worth of pre-loved Bechtel up for grabs

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

IF you’re going to offer your condolences, at least make sure you’re getting the name right.

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Kick Off the New Year in your New Family Home!!

32 Bottlebrush Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

I am proud to bring to the market this family friendly, lowset brick home located in the popular suburb of Kirkwood. This home is situated on a 657m2 block and...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Great Family Home With Ample Storage Options

44 Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 5 $479,000

Dreaming of owning your own family home situated on a large 1205m2 block with covered parking for 5 vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with this...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Modern brick home awaiting its new owners!

27 Stoneybrook Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 3 2 2 $260,000

This lowset brick home is situated on an elevated 722m2 blocks with great side access and grand fencing out the front. The home is in great condition and feels...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE ON ACREAGE

323 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 $475,000

On the market, this four bedroom home with two living areas an en suite and walk in robe as part of the master bedroom, is ready for you to inspect today. A...

SIDE ACCESS? TICK! SOLAR POWER? TICK! LARGE BLOCK? TICK!

21 Hetherington Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $205,000

If you have been waiting to find a great solid home to call your own at an amazing price then this home ticks all the boxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has...

'Busier than the boom': Buyers swoop on massive price drop

TURNAROUND: Approvals for new homes and large-scale developments have plateaued after a rapid decline.

BIGGEST PRICE drop in years lures Gladstone buyers to bargains.

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!