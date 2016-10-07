WHAT'S ON: Fashion show, family events and live entertainment

Be trendy and rock it



A STREET-style fashion show is on tonight from 7pm at Lightbox Espresso and Winebar.

This street style fashion show is all about rocking your own individuality through the clothing. Runway 7 director Carla Jayne Smith said the fashion show would have a "relaxed, cool and sexy feel".

"The Model's were asked to bring some items that fit the theme and I've teamed it back with clothing from Runway 7 Boutique," she said.

MODELS: Runway 7 Model & Talent Agency

HAIR BY: Silver Salon

STYLING BY: Carla Jayne Smith

VENUE: Lightbox, GECC, Goondoon Street, Gladstone

TIME: 7pm



Drama starts



THE 2016 Gladstone Region Eisteddfod speech and drama category starts today. Watch our talented young performers at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre from 8.30am every day until October 10.

Change your mind



THE Change your Mind Change your Life ladies seminar is on Saturday from 8am to 6pm and is hosted by Simone Leslie, a neuro-strategist and international author. Tickets can be bought at eventbrite.co.uk for $75.

Oktoberfest

RAISE your steins. It's time for Gladstone's Oktoberfest. On Saturday Rotaract Club Gladstone will host an Oktoberfest event at Gladstone Events Centre at Yaralla Sports Club from 2pm to 11pm. Tickets are $40 or $100 for VIP.



Market revamped

THE first City Farmers Market is on Saturday on the entertainment precinct, Goondoon St, from 7am to noon. Gladstone's CBD will come alive with fresh produce and local products for the revamped Library Square market.

Rockabilly fun

THE Hi-Boys, a Sunshine Coast traditional rockabilly band, will play at Harvey Road Tavern this Saturday night.

Bag a bargain

HEAD to PCYC on Sunday from 8am to noon to check out Gladstone PCYC Markets.

Buy locally

DISCOVERY Coast Markets are held from 8am to noon at the Seventeen Seventy SES ground on Sunday.

