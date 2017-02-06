32°
News

What Gladstone's vibrant new East Shores will look like

MATT HARRIS
| 6th Feb 2017 5:04 AM
GRAND DESIGN: The East Shores master plan. Construction of Stage 1B (pictured on the right) is due to start in the second half of the year.
GRAND DESIGN: The East Shores master plan. Construction of Stage 1B (pictured on the right) is due to start in the second half of the year. Gladstone Ports Corporation

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUILD it and they will come.

That's the message from Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt after last week's announcement of the $29.5million Stage 1B redevelopment of East Shores.

Building of the "vibrant” and "game changing” development is due in the second half of 2017, if not earlier.

Stage 1B will include an interpretative centre showing the Port of Gladstone's maritime history, an amphitheatre, waterfront cafe and a cruise passenger interface for the growing cruise tourism industry.

The current cruise ship terminal will be beautified.

The adjacent calcite and woodchip piles will be removed, as will the industrial conveyor belts.

Covered walkways will be built to lead tourists into parkland and to the East Shores area.

The area will be redesigned to incorporate a transport hub and provide an industrial-themed visitor experience through Auckland Point Terminal.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher was keen to start Stage 1B as soon as possible so more cruise ships could use the facility.

"As the treasurer said, this will be a case of 'build it and they will come',” Mr Butcher said.

"People need to understand this project will take a while and hopefully one day the cruise ships decide to use this as a home port, so we have 2000-plus people come and spend within the local economy before they get on the boat.”

Mr Butcher hoped the upgrades would change the perception of the Gladstone region.

"What we will see once this project is finished is each of these 2000 tourists, or more if we get the bigger cruise ships, come to Gladstone and pull into this wonderful facility and think 'wow I didn't think this facility existed, we heard it was an industrial city',” he said.

"What happens then is when they go back to their home town they'll tell people they fully intend on coming back.”

The upgrades would also help energise business, he said.

"If we can get a good steady flow of ships coming in, (for) people who have always wanted to start a business (it) actually becomes viable to do,” Mr Butcher said.

"It's hard to judge at the moment, but if we knew we were getting 20 cruise ships through a year we'd be able to say what the economic benefit would be.”

Upgrades taking place on Goondoon St would link with the development, encouraging tourists to venture further up the city's main street.

Mr Butcher wanted more seating closer to the river end of Goondoon St.

"I've had a chat to Mayor Matt Burnett and on the way up (Goondoon St) there's no shade or seats to sit on,” he said.

"A lot of the tourists getting off are older people so you've got to get to the top of the hill to sit in the library square.

"I've asked the mayor to have a look at it with his team if there's an option to put in some chairs and shade as they make their way up the hill.”

More than 100 jobs will be created by the development, with Gladstone Ports Corporation to ensure construction was staged so local contractors could benefit.

Stage 1A of the East Shores precinct received four awards for its innovation and design.

Gladstone Ports Corporation partnered with Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal to deliver Stage 1A, which came in at a cost of $42 million.

Gladstone Observer

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

What Gladstone's vibrant new East Shores will look like

What Gladstone's vibrant new East Shores will look like

Building of the "vibrant” and "game changing” development at East Shores is due in the second half of 2017, if not earlier.

'Slaughterhouse': Woman's mission to bring down whalers

1770 LARC! Tours Skipper Wyanda Lublink on the MV Steve Irwin for Sea Shepherd.

Sea Shepherd vessel on day 65 for whaling mission.

'In the bag': Gladstone's rising star makes her mark in historic Lions victory

TOUGH STUFF: Brisbane Lion Megan Hunt tackles Melbourne's Cat Phillips in the AFLW Round 1 game at Casey Fields yesterday.

Gladstone's Megan Hunt has made history with the Brisbane Lions

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Local Partners

13 jobs for Gladstone locals who aren't tradies

It's well-known Gladstone is a heavy industry town, but there's still plenty of people who work in other areas.

What Gladstone's vibrant new East Shores will look like

GRAND DESIGN: The East Shores master plan. Construction of Stage 1B (pictured on the right) is due to start in the second half of the year.

Here's what's in store for East Shores.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Check out the ultra-expensive Super Bowl ads for 2017

AN avocado hypnotist, a stranded Melissa McCarthy and Oscar-winning directors — these are among the ads set to screen during the Super Bowl.

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Kyly and Michael Clarke for Valentine's Day campaign for her Lyfestyled massage candles. Exclusive to News Corp

“Having your own adult time together is super important.''

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

Lauren is a participant on the TV series Married at First Sight.

AFTER going through with the wedding, “happy” bride ditches hubby.

Get a taste of a new Victorian band

Mirrors to release music in March. Photo Contributed

Forming in 2016 Mirrors are due to release their EP in March

MKR disaster: “I feel like this kitchen is cursed”

My Kitchen Rules contestants Bek and Ash.

Bek and Ash get lowest ever score in show’s eight-year history.

Ruby Rose came out to her mother at the age of 12

Actor Ruby Rose

Aussie star talks LGBT rights

Opeth bring the winter and joy from Sweden

Opeth perform at the Tivoli in Brisbane on their Sorceress tour ahead of the history making Sydney Opera House gig.

Outstanding gig a positive sign for the rest of the tour

SELLER HAS RELOCATED... FAMILY FRIENDLY DESIGN IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

13 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

It is rare that opportunities like this present themselves. Homes in this area of Gladstone are tightly held onto. Make the most of this situation. Don't miss your...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $315,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 Links Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 FORTHCOMING...

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

SUPERB PROPERTY WITH AMPLE PARKING

40 Agnes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

A renovated Queenslander, high set home would be ideal for the growing family. With upstairs boasting quality carpets in the bedrooms and living and sitting rooms...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

YOUR TELINA LIFESTYLE AWAITS!

36 Jupiter Street, Telina 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented double storey brick home brick home that offers the winning...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

Beachfront Island Home

49 Seaview Esplanade, Curtis Island 4680

House 3 1 1 $399,000

Been searching for that perfect Beachfront Island getaway? The the search is over! Situated at the secluded South End of Curtis Island, complete with access...

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY THIS ENTRY LEVEL HOME...LOWSET BRICK IN CLINTON...SUBMIT ALL OFFERS

11 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

Here's your perfect chance to exit the rental cycle and start home ownership at less than your weekly rent. Neat lowset brick home in Clinton. Make the move today...

MASSIVE HOME AT A BARGAIN PRICE.... ACT NOW!

46 Cockatoo Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Don't be deceived behind the fence is a spacious four bedroom home combining original features with modern influences. This home is guaranteed to appeal to a...

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

VIDEO: Exclusive harbour view home selling well under its worth

Sharon and Norton Locks need to sell their Auckland St home before they relocate overseas.

Norton and Sharon Locks have bought and sold seven CBD properties.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!