What Gladstone's vibrant new East Shores will look like

GRAND DESIGN: The East Shores master plan. Construction of Stage 1B (pictured on the right) is due to start in the second half of the year.

BUILD it and they will come.

That's the message from Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt after last week's announcement of the $29.5million Stage 1B redevelopment of East Shores.

Building of the "vibrant” and "game changing” development is due in the second half of 2017, if not earlier.

Stage 1B will include an interpretative centre showing the Port of Gladstone's maritime history, an amphitheatre, waterfront cafe and a cruise passenger interface for the growing cruise tourism industry.

The current cruise ship terminal will be beautified.

The adjacent calcite and woodchip piles will be removed, as will the industrial conveyor belts.

Covered walkways will be built to lead tourists into parkland and to the East Shores area.

The area will be redesigned to incorporate a transport hub and provide an industrial-themed visitor experience through Auckland Point Terminal.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher was keen to start Stage 1B as soon as possible so more cruise ships could use the facility.

"As the treasurer said, this will be a case of 'build it and they will come',” Mr Butcher said.

"People need to understand this project will take a while and hopefully one day the cruise ships decide to use this as a home port, so we have 2000-plus people come and spend within the local economy before they get on the boat.”

Mr Butcher hoped the upgrades would change the perception of the Gladstone region.

"What we will see once this project is finished is each of these 2000 tourists, or more if we get the bigger cruise ships, come to Gladstone and pull into this wonderful facility and think 'wow I didn't think this facility existed, we heard it was an industrial city',” he said.

"What happens then is when they go back to their home town they'll tell people they fully intend on coming back.”

The upgrades would also help energise business, he said.

"If we can get a good steady flow of ships coming in, (for) people who have always wanted to start a business (it) actually becomes viable to do,” Mr Butcher said.

"It's hard to judge at the moment, but if we knew we were getting 20 cruise ships through a year we'd be able to say what the economic benefit would be.”

Upgrades taking place on Goondoon St would link with the development, encouraging tourists to venture further up the city's main street.

Mr Butcher wanted more seating closer to the river end of Goondoon St.

"I've had a chat to Mayor Matt Burnett and on the way up (Goondoon St) there's no shade or seats to sit on,” he said.

"A lot of the tourists getting off are older people so you've got to get to the top of the hill to sit in the library square.

"I've asked the mayor to have a look at it with his team if there's an option to put in some chairs and shade as they make their way up the hill.”

More than 100 jobs will be created by the development, with Gladstone Ports Corporation to ensure construction was staged so local contractors could benefit.

Stage 1A of the East Shores precinct received four awards for its innovation and design.

Gladstone Ports Corporation partnered with Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal to deliver Stage 1A, which came in at a cost of $42 million.