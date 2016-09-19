'Tourism gold mine': Look outside the box for terminal future

THIS may be one for the Butchers paper: I wrote a while back when I perceived, through an edition of Port Talk, that the Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) were pondering the future of the defunct Barney Point Coal Terminal, its berth and environs.



I name dropped Leo Zussino and Peter Corones as movers and shakers so now the triumvirate is complete with CEO Peter O'Sullivan at the helm I'll revisit the gist of my original correspondence.

Mitsui Coal Managing Director Kotaro Yamaguchi, Gladstone Ports Corporation Chairman Leo M Zussino and Anglo American Head of Sales John Wilcox. Coal being loaded for the last time at the Barney Point terminal on Thursday the 19th of May, 2016 Paul Braven

The huge coal heap area attached to the facilities also has boundless possibilities.



It's time the entrepreneurial dynamos of the GPC realised that a potential tourism gold mine sits in the middle of Gladstone and thought outside the barbaric live export and unsustainable wood chip trades to create the largest international cruise ship terminal on the east coast of Australia.



East Shores is a commitment and could eventually be an adjunct of Barney Point so would still be relevant. With the State Government trumpeting a US Navy refuelling terminal in Gladstone, part of Barney Point's wharf area could be utilised for that purpose also between cruise ship visits.



Hope this has stirred a few thoughts amount the visionaries in the GPC and those with a key to the Treasury.



Don Schmidt,

South Gladstone

