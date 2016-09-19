What to expect from Stockland Gladstone's new restaraunts

THE two new restaurants set to open before Christmas have one thing in common, they focus on one thing.

Burger Urge and Schnitz are expected to open in Stockland Gladstone before Christmas.

Mrs. Clinton lookin' fine! Only 2 weeks left 💁🇺🇸🍗 #BurgerUrge A photo posted by Burger Urge (@burgerurge) on Sep 17, 2016 at 6:49pm PDT

Burger Urge will offer 17 different varieties of burgers, with six beef burgers, three lamb, three po boy sandwiches, three chicken, two vegetarian and serves beers.

When the restaurant opened in Rockhampton there was a line out the door for people wanting to try a new burger.

There is also a Schnitz restaurant in Rockhampton too which had the same reaction from locals when it opened.

Schnitz focuses all its attention on trying to make the perfect schnitzel and serves it up 29 different ways.

Not your traditional fish and chips. A photo posted by Schnitz (@schnitzau) on Jan 19, 2016 at 11:48pm PST

"We bring the age-old culinary tradition of the schnitzel to modern-day tastebuds through fresh ingredients and a healthier pan-cooking technique," their website reads.

There are 62 Schnitz franchises along the east coast of Australia.



Gourmet Casear Salad w/ Chicken Schnitzel. Not even a little bit boring. A photo posted by Schnitz (@schnitzau) on Aug 7, 2016 at 2:29am PDT

On the menu at Schnitz expect to see the classic chicken schnitzel and a variety of rolls and wraps.