The first low tide of the day will be 0.63m at 1.32am, followed by a high of 3.68m at 7.42am.

The next low will be 0.69m at 1.44pm, followed by a high of 4.07m at 8.27pm.

Tomorrow there will be a low of 0.55m at 2.08am, followed by a high of 3.76m at 8.18am.

The next low will be 0.64m at 2.22pm.