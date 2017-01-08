30°
Were you snapped at the Boyne River Raft Up party?

Declan Cooley
| 8th Jan 2017 3:25 PM
Cain Bergstrom, Chaysley Nandy and Bronwin Johnson.
Cain Bergstrom, Chaysley Nandy and Bronwin Johnson. Paul Braven GLA070117BEACH

IT'S said that three times is a charm and for Chris Faux and his Raft Up Party it is certainly true after raising $1676 for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service.

Despite gloomy conditions and a bit of light rain the event launched off the banks of the Boyne River at midday, with more than 100 rafters joining in.

Mr Faux said it was

smooth sailing for the participants.

"It was a great day and night...it rained just before we launched but then there was nothing after that,” he said.

"The rain would have put a few people off but it was warmer in the water than outside.

"We'll definitely do it again next year.”

Last year the Raft Up Party raised $526.

Gladstone Observer
The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

