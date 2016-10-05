We're on the way up list

Cheryl Royal-Scott on the front left leads The Observer team for a walk yesterday.

LEADERBOARDS were only made to be climbed and Gladstone you are climbing.

In the Kick The Kilos Challenge we have collectively run and walked 1598.08km as of yesterday morning.

This is an outstanding effort considering just a week earlier we had covered only 574.41km on September 27, the first 10 days of the challenge.

Two days later we had added another 906.4km and three days after that we had 1198.82km.

Four days on and we are sitting ninth on the km leaderboard, losing to bigger cities Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, Mackay, Rockhampton and Toowoomba.

And we are beating Tweed, Ipswich and Northern Rivers, moving up one position on the latter in a week.

But we have been working very hard on the per capita ladder, moving from 12th to 8th in that same time.

Only a week ago we had run 8.7m per every person in this region.

In just a week we moved that to 13.7m to overtake Mackay, Sunshine Coast and Clarence Valley.

Then to 15.7m to have Fraser Coast just 0.6m away and then to 18.1m to overtake Fraser Coast.

Now at 24.2m we have left Fraser Coast in our wake and look towards Coffs Harbour, which is just 4m ahead of us.

And who knows, with a real push we could knock off Rockhampton, which is just 4.4m ahead.

A lot of this progress has been done by some heavy lifters including Cheryl Royal-Scott who sits on top of this week's leaderboard with 39.1km.