29°
News

We're on the way up list

Campbell Gellie
| 5th Oct 2016 7:21 PM
Cheryl Royal-Scott on the front left leads The Observer team for a walk yesterday.
Cheryl Royal-Scott on the front left leads The Observer team for a walk yesterday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LEADERBOARDS were only made to be climbed and Gladstone you are climbing.

In the Kick The Kilos Challenge we have collectively run and walked 1598.08km as of yesterday morning.

This is an outstanding effort considering just a week earlier we had covered only 574.41km on September 27, the first 10 days of the challenge.

Two days later we had added another 906.4km and three days after that we had 1198.82km.

Four days on and we are sitting ninth on the km leaderboard, losing to bigger cities Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg, Mackay, Rockhampton and Toowoomba.

And we are beating Tweed, Ipswich and Northern Rivers, moving up one position on the latter in a week.

But we have been working very hard on the per capita ladder, moving from 12th to 8th in that same time.

Only a week ago we had run 8.7m per every person in this region.

In just a week we moved that to 13.7m to overtake Mackay, Sunshine Coast and Clarence Valley.

Then to 15.7m to have Fraser Coast just 0.6m away and then to 18.1m to overtake Fraser Coast.

Now at 24.2m we have left Fraser Coast in our wake and look towards Coffs Harbour, which is just 4m ahead of us.

And who knows, with a real push we could knock off Rockhampton, which is just 4.4m ahead.

A lot of this progress has been done by some heavy lifters including Cheryl Royal-Scott who sits on top of this week's leaderboard with 39.1km.

Gladstone Observer
Centrelink rejects his pension after four heart attack: claim

Centrelink rejects his pension after four heart attack:...

HE'S been worked to the brink of death, but he claims Centrelink is still refusing to pay him.

How a Gladstone man outsmarted 'Telstra' scammers

LOOK'S LEGITIMATE: The fake bill sent to James Wragg by Telstra.

Mr Wragg said another tell-tale sign was ...

WATCH: 'Quickly escalated': Police enact special powers

LOCK DOWN: Emergency services are on scene.

CHEIF police officer has shed new light on an unfolding standoff.

Gladstone Ports' in $462 million record breaking year

BOUNDARIES AMENDED: Aerial view of the Gladstone Harbour.

Trade is also anticipated to grow to around 130m tonnes per year

Local Partners

Tide turns as dining establishments open

WE KNOW we are the industrial hub of Queensland. But is our city also the capital of gloom and doom?

WATCH: 'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

Emily Andrew, 4, Logan Ward, 10, Tembi Ward, 9, Grace Butler, 4, Sydney Andrews, 10, Millee Newitt, 4, Janelle Stewart, 9, Martha Andrews, 7, Bohdi Rasmussen, 9, Clancy Sutherland, 7 and Andrew Gulliford, 8, celebrate the redeveloped Alf Larson Park.

A $4m upgrade has completely changed Miriam Vale's city heart

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

DATING show frontrunner promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

  • TV

  • 5th Oct 2016 8:45 PM

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

WATERFRONT LIFESTYLE

5 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 4 2 7 $435,000

It's a Life Style change! Where else could you secure a home where there are pathways, picnic tables and a boardwalk to the beach and park less than 100meters...

3 Years Young + 828m2 allotment!

4 Blackburn Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to be marketing 4 Blackburn Ct, Kirkwood For Sale. This low maintenance home is just three years young boasts the winning...

Qualifies for first Home Buyers - Fantastic Dual living Design

9 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 3 3 $415,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 9 Peter Corones Dr For Sale. This multi-purpose dwelling at 9 Peter Corones Drive in the new Little Creek...

Urgent Sale - Seller in trouble!

2 Karloom Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This near new home was purchased during Gladstone's Boom and now the owners can't afford to keep it, a story we are unfortunately seeing more and more often. This...

300M2 SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE ON HANSON ROAD

88 Hanson Road, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - NEAR NEW SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE FRONTING HANSON ROAD - CUSTOMER PARKING AT FRONT ... $3,125 mth + GST +...

- NEAR NEW SHOWROOM/WAREHOUSE FRONTING HANSON ROAD - CUSTOMER PARKING AT FRONT OF BUILDING - EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ALL SERIOUS OFFERS WILL...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

140/146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

COASTAL LIVING FOR THE LARGE FAMILY + GRANNY FLAT MUST SELL

2 Trevally Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 5 4 1 AUCTION

This impressive two storey home offers ample scope for comfortable living and entertaining for family and friends to enjoy. At the rear of the property is the...

UNITERRUPTED WATER VIEWS...ENTERTAIN IN STYLEMOTIVATED VENDOR

13 The Esplanade, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 2 $449,000

Take the time to discover this truly affordable highest home located in a high position in this highly sought after position in this exclusive part of Barney...

PRICE SLASHED ...WAY BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE!

21 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

This is not a mistake....yes the price has been slashed to $269,000! First home buyers you need to check this absolute bargain buy...don't wait as you will miss...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'