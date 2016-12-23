Shoppers on bargain hunt frenzy at Gladstone's Stockland

LAST MINUTE RUSH: Chris Hamilton and Juanita McCrae doing their Christmas shopping at Stockland Gladstone.

THE count down is on to nab those last minute presents before the big man in red arrives.

Stockland Gladstone centre manager Malcolm Miller said this week has been extremely busy.

"So far it's up on last year, which is a good sign," Mr Miller said.

The positive trading swing comes with the way Christmas falls this year.

"When it falls on Saturday the trading pattern changes, the psychology of people think they have another weekend," Mr Miller said.

"It has been a difficult year in Gladstone ... but we're pleasantly surprised."

This group of busy New Auckland Place 'elves' have worked their fingers to the bone wrapping Christmas gifts for all 128 residents over the past weeks. From left, Shirley Jorgensen, Edna Fry, Heather Windress, Rosa Boxall and Bill Pierie. Allen Winter

Stockland Gladstone have had to bring in car park attendants sooner than usual to alleviate any car park chaos.

"Traffic wise, the car park attendance has been a strong Christmas for us," Mr Miller said.

"Christmas brings out the best in people, we haven't had one incident or complaint or had any problems."

Ginger Says owner Michelle Wilson said their gourmet hampers have been the popular choice, where they have sold hundreds.

"We've been very busy and we're grateful to our customers and the community for keeping us busy," Ms Wilson said.

Ease you way through the last minute Christmas frenzy with these shopping tips.

1. "Go on the web, look first, decide what you want, do a bit of research...it saves a lot of aggravation." - Mr Miller.

2. "Personal gifts, perfumes, gift vouchers are very strong, jewellery has been good."- Mr Miller.

3. "Go somewhere to get help and the staff come up with ideas for everyone."- Ms Wilson.

4. "Think about the person's profile. We always try and help as if they're our own friend."- Ms Wilson.

Stockland Gladstone is open until 9pm tonight and Friday night and until 5pm Christmas Eve.

Big W is open until midnight.

Ginger Says is open until 5pm.