BOM: About 'four cyclones' to hit in season

QUEENSLAND'S cyclone activity was accurately forecast to be low last summer but our reprieve is over according to latest predictions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its Australian Tropical Cyclone Outlook which predicts a return close to the average of four cyclones off eastern Australia this cyclone season.

The outlook's release coincides with the start of the State Government's RACQ Get Ready Week and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett urged residents to get involved in the program.

"Across the state Queenslanders are getting their homes and families prepared for cyclones, severe weather, floods and other emergencies," Cr Burnett said.

"And I encourage our community to do the same.

"Our climate can be volatile and we all need an emergency plan for our families, pets and property.

"Don't leave it too late."