Racing fever sweeps through Tannum Sands

WE'RE a long way from Melbourne, but on Tuesday the racing fever will sweep the region, including at the Tannum Sands Hotel.

A Melbourne Cup fundraiser will be held at the hotel on Tuesday.

It will be the first event hosted by the hotel's new managers David Dawson and Pauline Hartwig.

New head chef Aaron Alcantara will be busy in the kitchen too, whipping together a seafood buffet, meat and salads throughout the day.

Mr Dawson said the fundraising event was one of his many plans to revitalise the hotel.

"This will be a bit of a tester, if people do enjoy what they see then we can look at doing bigger and better fundraisers and events next time around," Mr Dawson said.

The hotel manager, with more than 30-years of experience in pubs, said he was attracted to the hotel because of the beauty of Tannum Sands.

"I just want to ensure the people that we have here are looked after and enjoy what we have to offer," he said.

"I believe the beer garden area isn't utilised enough, so we're looking into how we can improve that."

Small businesses in Tannum Sands have supported the fundraiser too. Coastline Fashions will showcase some of their latest looks in a fashion parade.

Details:



Raising funds for the Boyne Island Rural Fire and Rescue.



Glass of bubbles on arrival, seafood buffet, cold meats and salads.



Fashion prade by Coastline Fashions.



Sweeps, raffles, best dressed competitions and more.



Tickets $55, phone 4973<TH>7439 to book.

