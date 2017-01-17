Matherson Crane Hire's focus paying off

Welcome to 2017 and the first business innovation article for the year.

Matherson Crane Hire is another one of those businesses that I love hearing about, because they are positive, they are committed, and they are thriving during a tough period for the Gladstone economy.

Wayne Matherson runs his business like he runs his life, positive and professional.

But, what are they doing differently, and why are they going so well?

Wayne, like no other business owner that I have come across, goes to great pains to explain his business is not about him.

His team is the main reason for his success and without their knowledge and commitment, his business would not be what it is today.

They started from humble beginnings, when his mother and father purchased an 8 tonne tractor crane and started hiring it out in 1980.

They have always been Gladstone based, haven't moved their headquarters, have provided employment for Gladstone locals and since 1980, the company has grown from one crane, to a fleet of eight, the largest being a 100 tonne machine.

"The three things that we do better than anyone else include building strong relationships, being punctual and saving our client's some money where we can," Wayne said.

What was really interesting was the money saving for their clients. Not many businesses have this as a major focus. Wayne said "even though the client might like to use a 100 tonne crane, we might know that a 50 tonne machine will do the job and that is money they don't have to spend".

The company recently paid off (a five year journey) their 55 tonne crane. Congratulations to the Matherson team and keep up the inspiring work!