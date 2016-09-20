Meet Gladstone-Banana Hospital's new executive director

FOR the first time in more than a year the Gladstone and Banana hospitals will have a permanent face as the executive director.

UK woman Joanne Glover has spent three weeks settling in to Gladstone and her new role.

Ms Glover moved her family from Cambridge in Eastern England to Gladstone for the new career opportunity.

She's a welcome arrival for the staff at the hospitals, with many asking her "so are you permanent?".

Since August 2015 the hospital has had two interim executive directors. And Ms Glover looks like she could put an end to that, as she and her family are ready to settle in Gladstone.

Ms Glover said her main goal in her new role was to "boost morale" and provide leadership.

She said it was an exciting time for the hospital, with the $42m upgrade of the emergency department on the horizon.

"I've just left England where I was involved in a similar project where I was leading the build for two additional bunkers for our cancer patients," Ms Glover said.

"I'm really excited to be part of the emergency upgrade here because it is our front door.

"Unfortunately if people have to come to the hospital, usually it's to the ED, so it has to be a nice environment."

Ms Glover's move is from a large hospital in the UK, which had 680 beds. In comparison, the Gladstone Hospital has 55.

"But the way I see it is it's not about the building, it's the people in it and the skills and dedication they have towards their jobs," she said.

"It would be lovely to have a shiny new building, but for many hospitals that's not the case."

Her experience in the health industry is clinical, rather than medical, with her most recent role being a clinical general manager.

"For me its about leadership," she said.

"I'm not medical, I'm not a nurse, or a doctor, we have nurses and doctors trained to do that job.

"I'm not here to tell them how to do their job, I'm here to support them so they can do their jobs as best they can."

She said the move to Gladstone was one to improve her work-life balance and her family's lifestyle.