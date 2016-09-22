Weekend will sizzle as temperatures soar above 30 degrees

SPLASHING OUT: Kate, Josh and Elizabeth McNaught, 6, enjoy East Shores together for the first time after the cold and flu season ends.

IT MAY have been cloudy yesterday, but the McNaught family is bracing for hot weather.

With news that temperatures are expected to soar in Gladstone this week to 30 and 31 degrees the McNaughts enjoyed an outing to East Shores where they expect to spend much of their time cooling off.

The 30-plus figures are up to five degrees higher than our September average of 26 degrees, Bureau of Meteorology reports.

We're going to have some hot days this week but those that will make you really sweat will be Sunday and Monday at 30 and 31 degrees respectively.

In comparison, the highest maximum temperature recorded for this month was 33.6 degrees on September 12, 2013.

Kate and Josh McNaught enjoyed their at the East Shores water park outing yesterday with their six-month-old daughter, Elizabeth.

They took her there for the first time after waiting patiently for the cold weather and influenza season to pass.

"She's definitely a water baby," Mr McNaught said.

"We took her to the beach a month ago at Seventeen Seventy and she loved going in the water there even though it was cold," Mrs McNaught said.

The pair expects to spend plenty of time at the water park this spring and summer.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said the daily temperatures forecast in Gladstone were significantly higher than the average.

"Towards the weekend we have an inland trough developing that is bringing northerly winds," Ms Ford said.

"That means those northerly high temperatures will be brought down the coast."