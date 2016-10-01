29°
Weekend weather update

Declan Cooley
| 1st Oct 2016 11:15 AM
SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Is it wamer enough to hit the beach?
SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Is it wamer enough to hit the beach? John McCutcheon

IT'S the grand finals weekend and the weather in Gladstone is just about as perfect as it can get.

With the sun shining and no rain predicated, what better excuse would you need to take the family out and enjoy the great outdoors.

The maximum day time temperature is expected to hit 29 degrees with light winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts that tomorrow will likely mirror today, with temperatures hitting 29 but light winds becoming stronger throughout the middle of the day.

Enjoy your weekend.

