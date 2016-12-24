Weather to expect in Gladstone region over Christmas

WACKY WEATHER: Gladstone is the kind of town that can experience all four season weather in one.

THE BEST thing about being Australian on Christmas Day is rain, hail or shine we still know how to celebrate.

And we're always prepared to make the most out of a less-favoured situation.

But luckily for us Gladstone folk, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted relatively clear days leading into the New Year, with a few possible showers forcast.

The chance of rain today and onwards ranges from 50-60%.

BoM has also predicted a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon today, tomorrow and Monday.

If they are anything like Tuesday's storm it will make for some great pictures but might not make a difference to our rain gauges.

The chance of rain peaks at 70% on December 28 and drops back to 50% the following day, according to the bureau.

But will it happen?

Perhaps the 'Gladstone dome' theory will come into play, and the sun will be out in full colours, and the rain will completely bypass our region.

Or the other common theory Gladstone residents have suggested over the years, being that our air is so thick from industry emissions that we aren't capable of receiving rain.

Either way, there's no need to rush out to buy emergency loads of bread and milk - unless you're planning on making some sort of Christmas dish using these ingredients - as for those staying in the Gladstone region we can expect regular weather for this time of year.

However, for those heading in different directions during Christmas to see relatives or to take advantage of the break, temperatures will drop in the bigger cities including Brisbane and Sydney.

It's also predicted that majority of the state will be slightly cloudy, with the chance of rain throughout the week.