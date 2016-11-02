Weather to expect in Gladstone in the coming months

IT'S not summer until December, and with a month left of spring, Gladstone residents have already begun to feel the heat.

Soon it will that time of the year when electricity bills will rise and water bills will grow with air-conditioners being switched on and longer cold showers being taken.

But it also means more storms and a heightened risk of fires as the weather warms up - so it's time to stock up on batteries, torches and canned foods.

For Gladstone, the months of December and January not only have high temperatures on average with maximums of 39.8 degrees, but with little fluctuation, meaning minimum temperatures of 20.6 degrees.

Yearly, December to February also have the highest amount of days on average with temperatures more than 30 degrees, with an average of about 20 days.

And at least one day during each of these months gets close to 35 degrees or higher.

During summer, Gladstone also sees a colossal increase in rainfall, which spikes the annual levels up to about 1542mm per year.

Last year in December, Gladstone received 114.3mm, in January the town received a massive 145.1mm and in February the numbers were even higher at 186.9mm.

An obvious drop as summer ends can be seen in March, with an average rainfall of about 90mm.

In preparation for wild weather this summer, the Gladstone Regional Council has put together a Ready Guide, which aims to help the region's residents prepare for emergency situations and know what to do in the event one occurs.

"Our region's location in the tropics offers warm, sunny weather, beautiful coastlines, waterways and landscapes; and an awesome lifestyle,” Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"But, also part of living in the tropics is the need to be prepared for natural weather events such as severe storms, cyclones and floods.

"Severe Tropical Cyclone Marcia, which hit central Queensland as a Category 4 system in February 2015, was a reminder to our community that we can never be too prepared for nature's sometimes destructive force.

"In the event of an emergency or disaster there is often little time to act. But many vital preparations can be completed before an emergency or disaster strikes.”

The guide includes checklists and tips to guide households through the preparation process, plus emergency contacts and other suggestions.

You can access the guide on the council's website at www.gladstone.qld.gov.