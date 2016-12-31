31°
Opinion

Weather not easy to always get right

31st Dec 2016 5:46 AM

HIGH minded people say that talking about what the weather is doing is the conversation topic of boring people.

At The Observer we love writing stories about the weather and this year our top rating story online was a weather story about the non-event that was the "supercell".

In the aftermath we copped a fair bit of flak over the stories we ran online and in the paper.

While some of the comments and memes were quite funny, most of the attacks were cheap shots.

None of the journalists at the paper are meteorologists and so we rely on others to provide us with information about what's actually going on or could happen.

We were first notified about the potential for a supercell to hit Gladstone in January from amateur weather specialist Jeff Higgins, of Higgins Storm Chasing.

Mr Higgins said their was a high chance of a supercell smashing into Gladstone.

The potential for destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding were real, according to Mr Higgins.

Next we spoke to The Bureau of Meteorology to see if Mr Higgins claims checked out.

A BoM spokesman confirmed what Mr Higgins said was true, adding that Gladstone was in the firing line.

We then spoke to Gladstone VMR member Jim Purcell who poured cold water over the claims.

We also spoke to emergency services who issued warnings to locals to clean up their backyardsand refrain from driving through flooded roads.

We compiled all of this information and then wrote the story. As it turned out, the supercell never eventuated.

Perhaps weather forecasting is an imprecise science but if warnings are issued by authorities we will always report them because, as my pop used to say, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bureau of meteorology gladstone vmr higgins storm chasers opinion supercell weather

