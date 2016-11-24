WEATHER: Gladstone set for a scorcher today, storm tomorrow

Mark Fitzpatrick took this photo from a balcony in the Gladstone CBD.

GET READY folks, it's going to be a hot, sweaty and uncomfortable day where ever you are in the region today.

With temperatures reaching a maximum of 36 degrees, the fire danger level is also very high.

But the Bureau of Meterology have predicted a 20% chance of rain this afternoon to cool things down.

And a storm could pick up in the late afternoon going into the evening tomorrow, according to BOM, which predicts the region could receive up to 3mm of rain.

The region will also see temperatures drop dramatically tomorrow with maximum reaching 30 degrees, minimum 22.

The storms are predicted to carry on throughout the weekend, with up to 6mm of rain expected.

BOM have predicted a high, 70% chance of rain on Saturday.

Finishing up the weekend with a shower or two and temperatures reaching tops of 30 degrees, BOM predicts a 50% chance of rain.

Gladstone residents could expect to see showers throughout the week.