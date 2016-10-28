'We need to push': State MP backs idea to boost Gladstone tourism

Mr Butcher said Gladstone was missing out on tourism opportunities, including the grey nomads.

"RUN up the coast” could be the next tourism idea to boost Gladstone and central Queensland's visitor numbers.

This week Gladstone tourism and political leaders heard from some of the best in the state's tourism at the Destination Q forum held in Mackay.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the forum highlighted the need to work with your "neighbours”.

He said for Gladstone, this would mean offering deals that incorporate Rockhampton and Bundaberg too.

"We need to diversify,” Mr Butcher said.

"With the downturn we've seen in the past 12-24 months we can't continue to rely on industry to keep Gladstone going.”

One idea flagged was a "Run up the Coast” venture.

"The idea is to 'run the great barrier reef' so you can hit all the cities from Gladstone to Mackay, and shoot off from there to the islands, like Heron.

"Then you continue up the coast and see both the land and the reef.

"That's something we need to look at, it's a priority we need to push.”

Mr Butcher said Gladstone was missing out on tourism opportunities, including the grey nomads.

"We're only scratching the surface of tourism in Gladstone,” he said.

Future tourism opportunities in Gladstone are already in the pipeline, with work being done to secure funding for stage two of the East Shores redevelopment.

Mr Butcher said they were "very close” to securing the vital cash.

He said the upgrade would help enhance the area for residents, and for cruise ship passengers who step foot in Gladstone.

"We need to make sure when people come to Gladstone that our service is second to none so when they leave they have only good things to say,” Mr Butcher said.