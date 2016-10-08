OPINION: Don't let oil refinery 'boom' bring the next bust

Phil Fletcher has moved to Gladstone to take charge of the new waste oil refinery.

CASPER Energy's latest development in its proposed $3.3b oil refinery for Gladstone naturally caused plenty of excitement.

It is exciting news, it is good for the region, will give our economy a huge boost and it will, by all reports, provide employment for locals.

While you wouldn't stake your mortgage on getting a job at this "proposed" refinery, those with a stake in Gladstone, those that want to hang around, would be well advised to position themselves to gain employment at such a facility if they're looking for work. With a start date still years away for the big project, it is the right time to contact agencies in Gladstone that can help in this regard.

What is less advisable for Gladstone is to get sucked in to another "boom and bust" cycle. While there are many that cash-in during the "booms" and get out before the "bust", there are too many that get hurt.

Those that have invested in the property market to make Gladstone their home. Those that suddenly can't get affordable rental accommodation when the "boom" drives up prices...they're the ones who lose. While embracing these sorts of projects, Gladstone must also firewall itself against the fallout from the "busts". That comes in the form of alternative industries, innovation and building sustainable confidence.

Over to you city leaders and elected politicians.